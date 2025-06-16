Orlando Arcia News: Back on bench Monday

Arcia is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Arcia had started in four of the Rockies' past five games at three different positions, but he'll hit the bench Monday and may have to settle for more of a part-time role moving forward. With the Rockies recalling Michael Toglia from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday and likely to reinstall him as their everyday first baseman, Arcia's main pathways to playing time could come at shortstop and designated hitter moving forward.