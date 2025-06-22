Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Orlando Martinez headshot

Orlando Martinez News: Signs minor-league deal with HOU

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 22, 2025 at 3:58pm

Martinez signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Sunday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Martinez will return to affiliated baseball after batting .371 with 16 home runs, 48 RBI, 60 runs scored and two stolen bases over 221 at-bats in 53 games with Rieleros de Aguascalientes in the Mexican League this year. He previously spent six years in the Angels' minor-league system, and he'll now report to Double-A Corpus Christi.

Orlando Martinez
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now