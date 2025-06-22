Orlando Martinez News: Signs minor-league deal with HOU

Martinez signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Sunday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Martinez will return to affiliated baseball after batting .371 with 16 home runs, 48 RBI, 60 runs scored and two stolen bases over 221 at-bats in 53 games with Rieleros de Aguascalientes in the Mexican League this year. He previously spent six years in the Angels' minor-league system, and he'll now report to Double-A Corpus Christi.