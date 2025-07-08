Menu
Orlando Ribalta Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

The Nationals sent Ribalta (biceps) to Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.

Ribalta has been sidelined since mid-April with a right biceps strain but has been cleared for rehab games following a lengthy absence. Given how long he's been out, Ribalta is likely to require a fairly long rehab assignment before being considered for reinstatement to the Nationals' active roster.

Orlando Ribalta
Washington Nationals
