Orlando Ribalta Injury: Starting rehab assignment
The Nationals sent Ribalta (biceps) to Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.
Ribalta has been sidelined since mid-April with a right biceps strain but has been cleared for rehab games following a lengthy absence. Given how long he's been out, Ribalta is likely to require a fairly long rehab assignment before being considered for reinstatement to the Nationals' active roster.
