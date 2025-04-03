Oscar Gonzalez News: Appointed to 40-man roster

The Padres selected Gonzalez's contract and optioned him to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

While attending camp with the Padres on a minor-league deal, Gonzalez wasn't able to break camp with the big club but impressed during his time in the Cactus League with a .995 OPS over 21 games. He's hitting just .167 through four games at El Paso to begin the season, but he busted out of his slump Wednesday by slugging a pair of solo home runs. Though Gonzalez won't be joining the Padres, his addition to the 40-man roster will allow San Diego to more easily promote him when the big club requires additional outfield depth as the season unfolds.