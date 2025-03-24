Fantasy Baseball
Oscar Gonzalez News: Falls shy of roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Gonzalez will not be included on the Padres' Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez played his way into consideration as a non-roster invitee by putting up a .995 OPS during Cactus League play, but it ultimately wasn't enough. He will be reassigned to minor-league camp and open the season at Triple-A El Paso, assuming he isn't able to find a major-league job elsewhere.

