Oscar Gonzalez headshot

Oscar Gonzalez News: Losing playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Gonzalez is on the bench for the second straight game, and his time as a regular in the San Diego lineup appears to have come to an end with the recent returns of Luis Arraez and Jason Heyward from the injured list. The 27-year-old should be able to maintain steady playing time against left-handed pitching, filling the short side of a platoon either with Heyward in left field or with Gavin Sheets at designated hitter.

