Oscar Gonzalez headshot

Oscar Gonzalez News: Two-year deal with NPB club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2025 at 8:59am

The Rakuten Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball signed Gonzalez to a two-year, $2 million contract Thursday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

The Padres granted Gonzalez's request to be released earlier this week so that the outfielder could get a better opportunity and more money overseas. Gonzalez posted a .483 OPS over 21 games during his time with the Padres.

