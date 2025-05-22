Oscar Gonzalez News: Two-year deal with NPB club
The Rakuten Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball signed Gonzalez to a two-year, $2 million contract Thursday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
The Padres granted Gonzalez's request to be released earlier this week so that the outfielder could get a better opportunity and more money overseas. Gonzalez posted a .483 OPS over 21 games during his time with the Padres.
Oscar Gonzalez
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now