Osleivis Basabe News: DFA'd by San Francisco

The Giants designated Basabe for assignment Wednesday.

The move makes room on the Giants' 40-man roster for Logan Porter, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Sacramento after Patrick Bailey (neck) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Basabe was traded by the Rays to the Giants in February and was unable to crack San Francisco's Opening Day roster. He's slashing .242/.287/.352 with three steals, one triple, four home runs and 20 RBI across 198 plate appearances in Triple-A this season.