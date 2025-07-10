Osvaldo Bido News: Recalled from Triple-A

The Athletics recalled Bido from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.

Since being sent down to the minors in mid-June, Bido has given up six earned runs over eight innings while striking out nine batters and walking three. He hasn't performed well in the majors either, sporting a 6.14 ERA through 48.1 frames, but he'll join the big club regardless as a replacement for Mitch Spence. The A's won't need a fifth starter until late July, so Bido will likely work out of the bullpen heading into the All-Star break.