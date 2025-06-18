Otto Kemp Injury: Managing knee issue

Kemp's absence from the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins is due to a knee injury, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 25-year-old fouled a pitch off his knee during Tuesday's contest, and the subsequent swelling will keep him out of the lineup Wednesday for the first time since being promoted June 7. Kemp has a .278 average (10-for-39) in his first 10 big-league games, though his .306 slugging percentage is less impressive as he has just one extra-base hit (a double). Alec Bohm shifted to first base Wednesday for the Phillies.