Otto Kemp News: Belts first career long ball

Kemp went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's 13-0 win over Atlanta.

Kemp lifted his first career homer, and he's now logged at least one hit in five of his last eight games. The 25-year-old rookie is helping fill in at first base for the injured Bryce Harper (wrist), and the former is slashing .242/.329/.339 with three doubles, nine RBI, nine runs scored and one stolen base over 70 plate appearances. That said, Kemp will be at risk of being optioned back to the minor leagues once Harper is ready to return, which could come as soon as next week.