Otto Kemp News: Odd man out in Harper's return

Kemp is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Since being called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 7, Kemp had started in all but one of the Phillies' ensuing 20 games, but he'll likely find himself on the bench against right-handed pitching more frequently after Philadelphia reinstated Bryce Harper (wrist) from the injured list Monday. The right-handed-hitting Kemp should continue to see regular playing time against left-handed pitching, likely occupying the short side of a platoon in left field with the left-handed-hitting Max Kepler.