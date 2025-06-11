Otto Kemp News: Will be used at first base

Kemp is starting at first base in Wednesday's game against the Cubs and is expected to mostly play that position for the Phillies while Bryce Harper (wrist) is sidelined, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Kemp's first four major-league starts came at third base, but the Phillies have decided to move Alec Bohm back to the hot corner and install Kemp at first base. The 25-year-old Kemp's playing time at first base in the minors has been relatively limited, although he has made seven starts at the position this season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.