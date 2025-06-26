Otto Lopez News: Drives in three in Wednesday's win

Lopez went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and three RBI in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Giants.

The 26-year-old infielder came through with one of the game's biggest hits, bringing home Nick Fortes in the top of the 10th inning to break open a 4-4 tie and spark a four-run rally for the Marlins. Lopez has been locked in at the plate of late, slashing .347/.389/.367 over the last 12 games with five runs, seven RBI and a steal, but Wednesday's double was his first extra-base hit of any kind since June 9.