Otto Lopez News: Reaches double-digit homers

Lopez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Orioles.

The 26-year-old infielder accounted for all of Miami's offense on the night by taking Andrew Kittredge deep in the ninth inning. Lopez is up to double digits in both homers (10) and steals (10) on the year, and since the beginning of June he's slashing a respectable .270/.333/.418 over 36 games with 21 runs and 28 RBI.