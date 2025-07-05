Otto Lopez News: Slugs ninth homer

Lopez went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers.

An RBI groundout in the first inning preceded a two-run homer off Quinn Priester in the fifth which tied the game at 5-5. Lopez has been a run-producing machine of late, hitting safely in 12 of his last 14 games and slashing .339/.413/.536 with three of his nine homers on the season, and a whopping 19 of his 44 RBI.