Otto Lopez News: Three more hits in win
Lopez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Friday's 9-8 win over the Diamondbacks.
Lopez has five multi-hit efforts during his eight-game hitting streak, during which he has gone 15-for-32 (.469) The infielder's homer Friday was his first since June 9 versus the Pirates, and this was his first game with multiple extra-base hits all season. The 26-year-old's surge has him up to a .261/.332/.386 slash line with a career-high seven homers as well as 35 RBI, 33 runs scored, nine doubles and eight stolen bases over 65 contests in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now