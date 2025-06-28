Owen Caissie News: Heating up in minors

Caissie is slashing .316/.435/.605 with five home runs in 22 games this month for Triple-A Iowa.

Overall, Caissie has a solid .263/.372/.504 slash line, but he's been even better in June and the power is trending upward. The 22-year-old outfielder has two of those long balls across his last nine games, during which time he's also recorded two doubles and eight walks. Caissie is one of Chicago's top prospects and is looking ready for his MLB debut, though the Cubs are fairly stocked in the outfield with the likes of Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki all in the mix and playing well. It may take an injury to one of those players for Caissie to get the call in the near future.