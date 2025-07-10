Ozzie Albies News: Ends power drought

Albies went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Athletics.

Albies put an end to his 36-game homer drought when he took J.T. Ginn deep in the seventh inning. During that span, Albies batted just .188 and slugged a pathetic .233, logging four doubles and one triple as well as a 12:24 BB:K. The second baseman has struggled overall in 2025, slashing .221/.292/.320 with seven homers, 29 RBI, 38 runs scored, 12 doubles, one triple and seven stolen bases in 92 contests. The decline is a continuation of his 2024 performance, though Albies' prolonged poor hitting has yet to cost him an everyday role at the keystone, where he has maintained steady defense with just two errors this season.