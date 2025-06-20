Pablo Reyes News: Entering free agency

Reyes elected free agency Friday in lieu of accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

Reyes was jettisoned from the Yankees' 40-man roster Monday in order to make room for the returning Giancarlo Stanton. Reyes was initially outrighted to Triple-A after clearing waivers Wedndesday, but he will instead hit the free market and look to a join a team in need of veteran depth in the infield. Reyes appeared in 25 games for the Yankees this season and slashed .194/.242/.226 with one steal and two RBI in 34 plate appearances.