Pablo Reyes headshot

Pablo Reyes News: Inks minors deal with Mets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

Reyes signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Reyes elected free agency Friday after being DFA'd by the Yankees, and he won't have to travel far to join his next organization. The 31-year-old infielder slashed .194/.242/.226 over 34 plate appearances during his time in the Bronx and will report to Triple-A Syracuse to begin his tenure with the Mets.

Pablo Reyes
New York Mets
