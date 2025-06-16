Pablo Reyes News: Loses spot on 40-man roster
The Yankees designated Reyes for assignment Monday.
The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster and 40-man roster for designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (elbows), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Reyes had been with the Yankees since Opening Day but played sparingly in a utility role, slashing just .194/.242/.226 over 34 plate appearances.
