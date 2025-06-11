Parker Meadows News: Back in leadoff spot

Meadows is starting in center field and batting first in Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Meadows slid down to No. 9 in the order Tuesday with Baltimore starting lefty Cade Povich, but he's back in the leadoff spot against righty Zach Eflin. The outfielder, who missed the first 60 games of the year while recovering from a nerve issue in his throwing arm, has gotten off to a bit of a slow start with a .185/.313/.296 slash line, though the Tigers seem committed to him as a fixture at the top of their lineup against righties.