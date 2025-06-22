Parker Meadows News: Hits second home run
Meadows went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Rays
Meadows was bumped down in the batting order against righties recently due to some struggles at the plate, but he responded with a big home run Sunday, just his second of the season. While the 25-year-old is still batting only .172 with a .607 OPS, the Tigers seem committed to him in center field, largely due to his defensive abilities. Meadows remains inconsistent from a fantasy perspective, though he still has plenty of potential as he's yet to play even 140 total games at the MLB level in his short career.
