Parker Meadows News: Idle for second game of day

Meadows is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals.

With a tough lefty (MacKenzie Gore) taking the hill for the Nationals, the left-handed-hitting Meadows will give way to Matt Vierling in center field in the nightcap. Meadows started in the Tigers' 11-2 win in the first game of the day, finishing 1-for-5 with three strikeouts.