Parker Meadows headshot

Parker Meadows News: Idle for second game of day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Meadows is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals.

With a tough lefty (MacKenzie Gore) taking the hill for the Nationals, the left-handed-hitting Meadows will give way to Matt Vierling in center field in the nightcap. Meadows started in the Tigers' 11-2 win in the first game of the day, finishing 1-for-5 with three strikeouts.

