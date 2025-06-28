Parker Meadows News: Sitting Saturday

Meadows is not in the Tigers' starting lineup against the Twins on Saturday.

Meadows will take a seat while the returning Matt Vierling (shoulder) starts in center field and bats seventh. Meadows has struggled at the plate since making his 2025 debut in early June but has been better as of late, going 7-for-27 (.259) with five runs scored, one home run and four RBI over his last eight games.