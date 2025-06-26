Parker Meadows News: Tallies two hits Thursday
Meadows went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Thursday's 8-0 win over the Athletics.
Meadows is slowly starting to get his bat going, as he now has a hit in six of his last seven games. This was his first multi-hit effort since his season debut back on June 2, and he's still batting just .191 overall, but Meadows should continue to see regular playing time as a plus defender in center field. If the 25-year-old can continue to make consistent contact, he has some power and speed potential that could be appealing to fantasy managers.
