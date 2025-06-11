Menu
Patrick Bailey Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

June 11, 2025

The Giants placed Bailey on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a neck strain, retroactive to Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After sitting out Tuesday's contest due to neck spasms, Bailey has now been diagnosed with a strain in his neck and will be forced to miss at least the next week as a result. Logan Porter was selected from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move, though Andrew Knizner figures to serve as San Francisco's primary catcher until Bailey returns.

