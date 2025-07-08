Patrick Bailey News: Delivers winning homer

Bailey went 2-for-4 with a three-run inside-the-park home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.

Bailey's blast was a clutch one, as he homered in the ninth inning. The deep fly ball bounce off the bricks in right field and caromed away from the fielders -- while officially a walk-off, Bailey had to hustle around the bases, making it more of a run-off in practice. It's just the second homer of the year for Bailey, who hadn't posted a multi-hit effort since June 18 versus the Guardians. The catcher is still batting just .194 with a .553 OPS, 26 RBI, 22 runs scored, 11 doubles and two triples over 72 contests this season.