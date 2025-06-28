Patrick Bailey News: Logs triple in victory

Bailey went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI triple, a run scored and a walk in Friday's 3-1 win over the White Sox.

Bailey lined a triple to right field in the sixth inning, driving in two runs to give the Giants a 3-1 lead. He also drew a walk in the third before coming around to score. The 26-year-old catcher delivered his first multi-RBI game since May 6 and is now slashing .192/.261/.280 with 20 runs scored, 19 RBI, 12 extra-base hits -- including one home run -- and a 31.1 percent strikeout rate across 206 plate appearances.