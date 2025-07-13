Patrick Bailey News: Scores in loss
Bailey went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers.
Bailey singled on a line drive to right field in the eighth inning before coming around to score the Giants' only run. The 26-year-old catcher has recorded at least one hit in four of his last six appearances, slashing .316/.350/.526 with four runs scored, three RBI and a home run across 20 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he owns a .202/.267/.298 slash line with 26 RBI, 24 runs scored and two homers in 246 plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now