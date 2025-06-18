Menu
Patrick Corbin News: Allows four runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Corbin (4-6) took the loss against the Royals on Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts over five innings.

Corbin allowed all four runs in the third inning, highlighted by a three-run homer from Maikel Garcia. While the veteran southpaw has just three quality starts this season, Wednesday marked the first time in 13 outings that he surrendered more than three earned runs. He'll carry a 3.91 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 53:23 K:BB across 71.1 innings into a road matchup with the Orioles next week.

Patrick Corbin
Texas Rangers
