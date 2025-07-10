Patrick Corbin News: Gets plenty of support in win

Corbin (6-7) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings to earn the win over the Angels on Thursday.

The Rangers led 9-0 after three innings, though Corbin gave some of the lead back when he allowed a two-run home run to Taylor Ward in the fifth. This was Corbin's second straight win, and he's allowed a modest seven runs over his last 17 innings while posting a 15:4 K:BB in that span. For the season, the southpaw has a 4.15 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 74:27 K:BB across 93.1 innings over 17 starts. He's allowed three runs or fewer in 15 of his outings, and this has been the steadiest he's looked since 2019.