Patrick Corbin News: Gets quality start Monday

Corbin allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Orioles on Monday.

Corbin picked up his second quality start of June and his fourth such outing all season. The southpaw gave up all three runs on a double by Gary Sanchez in the third inning. Corbin surrendered 17 runs over 29 innings in June, losing three of his five starts in the process, so it's been a tough go of things for him lately. Overall, he's at a 4.26 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 65:24 K:BB through 82.1 innings across 15 starts. He's projected for a road start in San Diego this weekend.