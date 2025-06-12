Patrick Corbin News: Goes five innings in win
Corbin (4-5) earned the win Thursday over the Twins, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.
After taking a loss despite throwing a complete game in his last outing, Corbin had much better luck Thursday -- the Rangers jumped out to a 6-1 lead thanks to a five-run second inning, ultimately cruising to a 16-3 victory. The 35-year-old Corbin has yet to allow more than three runs in a start in what's been an impressive bounce-back campaign. His ERA sits at 3.66 with a 1.22 WHIP and 49:21 K:BB across 12 starts (66.1 innings). Corbin is currently slated to face the Royals at home in his next outing.
