Patrick Corbin News: Notches fifth victory

Corbin (5-7) earned the win against the Padres on Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three batters over six innings.

Corbin served up a two-run homer to Jake Cronenworth in the second inning, but that was the only time the Padres scored against him. The veteran lefty wasn't dominant, recording just nine whiffs and three punchouts, but he picked up his second straight quality start and fifth overall this season. Corbin is by no means a Cy Young contender, but he's been a pleasant surprise for Texas in his inaugural campaign with the club. After posting ERAs north of 5.00 each of the previous four seasons, he's at a more tolerable 4.18 ERA across 16 starts this year.