Paul Blackburn Injury: Starts playing catch Sunday

Blackburn (shoulder) played catch out to 75 feet Sunday, MLB.com reports.

After being placed on the injured list Thursday due to a right shoulder impingement, Blackburn was cleared to initiate a throwing program just three days later. Blackburn should have a chance at returning from the IL when first eligible shortly after the All-Star break, but he could be in store for a bullpen role upon his activation. The Mets currently have just three healthy rotation members, but Kodai Senga (hamstring) and Sean Manaea (elbow) both appear poised to return from the IL next weekend in Kansas City.