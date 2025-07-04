Menu
Paul Blackburn Injury: Will resume throwing next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Blackburn (shoulder) will be shut down from throwing until early next week, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran right-hander landed on the injured list Thursday due to a shoulder impingement, but the Mets don't seem concerned about the severity of the issue. Blackburn could be ready to rejoin the roster in late July, but he may not have a rotation spot waiting for him if Kodai Senga (hamstring) and Sean Manaea (elbow/oblique) are back off the IL before he is.

