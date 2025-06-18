Paul Blackburn News: Settles in after rough first inning

Blackburn (0-1) was saddled with the loss Wednesday against Atlanta, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

Blackburn wasn't fully stretched out in his second start of the season, as he was pulled after throwing 73 pitches, but he managed to settle in following Atlanta's three-run first frame. The Mets will likely need the veteran right-hander for at least one more start, with Kodai Senga (hamstring), Sean Manaea (oblique) and Frankie Montas (lat) all still sitting on the injured list. Blackburn's next turn in the Mets' rotation lines up for a rematch versus Atlanta next week, when he'll carry a 6.94 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB through his first 13 innings of the year.