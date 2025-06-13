Paul Blackburn News: Will enter rotation

Blackburn will step into the rotation and start Wednesday's game against Atlanta in place of Kodai Senga (hamstring), Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Kodai Senga was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, opening a spot in the rotation for Blackburn on Wednesday with the potential for a handful of starts, depending on when Frankie Montas (lat) is ready to go. After a lengthy IL stint to start 2025, Blackburn has pitched nine innings in his two MLB appearances, allowing three runs on 10 hits and two walks with six strikeouts. He threw 71 pitches in his most recent outing.