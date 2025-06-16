Paul DeJong Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

DeJong (orbital) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

He was cleared to play in rehab games after meeting with the doctor who performed the surgery in late April to repair DeJong's sinuses and orbital plate. Considering how much time he's missed, the veteran infielder will likely require a handful of rehab contests before returning from the 10-day injured list. Prior to getting injured, DeJong had been serving as the Nationals' primary option at third base, but he could end up filling more of a utility role upon his return from the IL if top prospect Brady House -- who is set to be promoted from Triple-A Rochester on Monday -- performs well enough in his first taste of the big leagues to hold down a full-time role at the hot corner.