Paul DeJong headshot

Paul DeJong Injury: Exits after being hit in face

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

DeJong exited Tuesday's contest against the Pirates in the top of the sixth inning after being hit in the face by a pitch, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

DeJong was struck in the left side of his face by a 92.7 mph fastball from Mitch Keller, suffering a cut beneath his eye. The 31-year-old was subsequently removed from the game and Amed Rosario replaced him in the contest. More information will likely be provided on DeJong's status in the near future.

