Paul DeJong Injury: Exits after being hit in face

DeJong exited Tuesday's contest against the Pirates in the top of the sixth inning after being hit in the face by a pitch, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

DeJong was struck in the left side of his face by a 92.7 mph fastball from Mitch Keller, suffering a cut beneath his eye. The 31-year-old was subsequently removed from the game and Amed Rosario replaced him in the contest. More information will likely be provided on DeJong's status in the near future.