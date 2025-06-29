Paul DeJong Injury: Return to majors imminent

DeJong (orbital) will return to Washington and could be activated off the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Tigers, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

DeJong landed on the IL in mid-April after he fractured his nose and orbital bone when he was hit in the face by a pitch from the Pirates' Mitch Keller. After undergoing surgery to address the injury, DeJong was cleared for a rehab assignment in mid-June, and in 12 games with Double-A Harrisburg, he has slashed .275/.348/.375 with one steal and one home run. The 31-year-old had been serving as the Nationals' primary third baseman prior to getting hurt, but he may have to settle for a utility role upon his return if Washington remains committed to letting rookie Brady House play regularly.