Paul DeJong News: Reinstated from injured list

The Nationals activated DeJong (orbital) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

DeJong has been sidelined since mid-April due to a fractured nose and orbital bone, but he is ready to go following a 12-game rehab stint with Double-A Harrisburg. The 31-year-old had been serving as the Nationals' primary third baseman prior to getting hurt, but with Brady House now holding down that job, DeJong is likely to serve as a reserve infielder.