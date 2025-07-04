Paul DeJong News: Swats first homer of 2025

DeJong went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's win over the Brewers.

In his third game since returning from a fractured orbital bone suffered in April 15, DeJong got hold of a Dietrich Enns fastball and drove it over the fence in right-center field. It was DeJong's first homer of 2025, and while the veteran infielder has lost his starting spot at third base to rookie Brady House, he could still get significant playing time in a utility role.