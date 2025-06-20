Paul Goldschmidt News: Belts homer Thursday

Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 7-3 win against the Angels.

Goldschmidt followed Trent Grisham's second-inning long ball with a solo blast of his own to give New York a 4-2 lead. The veteran first baseman entered the day in a mini-slump, going 0-for-10 over his previous three games. In fact, Goldschmidt has struggled for most of June -- he's batting .180 with just four RBI and two homers through 17 games this month while posting a 28.8 percent strikeout rate. Goldschmidt is still batting .303 on the campaign, however.