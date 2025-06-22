Paul Goldschmidt News: Sitting again Sunday

Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, though manager Aaron Boone said the first baseman will "probably" play in all three games of the upcoming series versus Cincinnati, which begins Monday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Sunday marks the second straight absence for Goldschmidt, and it's also the second time in the last week he's sat consecutive games, though he started the four contests in between. Boone also said that the 37-year-old will "play regularly and all the time, but there'll be those occasions where [he's off] two in a row." Ben Rice will receive another start at first base Sunday and should remain a semi-regular presence in the lineup when the Yankees face right-handed pitching.