Paul Goldschmidt News: Sitting against righty again

Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

After Goldschmidt was on the bench for the final two games of the Yankees' series with the Orioles over the weekend, manager Aaron Boone suggested that the veteran first baseman would start in all three of the team's games in Cincinnati to begin the week. Goldschmidt will ultimately wind up starting in just two of those contests, as he'll hit the bench for Wednesday's series finale after going 0-for-10 with three strikeouts between Monday and Tuesday. Goldschmidt should continue to play regularly versus left-handed pitching, but his opportunities against right-handed pitching are likely to become more limited while he's put together a .244/.287/.330 batting line (73 wRC+) in those matchups this season. Ben Rice (148 wRC+ versus righties) and Jasson Dominguez (122 wRC+ versus righties) could see more playing time at Goldschmidt's expense.