Paul Sewald Injury: Back to IL with shoulder injury

The Guardians placed Sewald on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right shoulder strain, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Sewald just returned July 5 from a right posterior deltoid strain that had shelved him since late April, and now he's back on the IL with another shoulder-related issue. The veteran reliever will be eligible to return July 27, but it's not yet clear what his timeline for a return looks like. Sewald has been limited to only 15.1 innings this season, collecting a 4.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB.