Paul Sewald News: Activated from injured list

The Guardians reinstated Sewald (shoulder) from the injured list Saturday.

A strained right shoulder has kept Sewald on the shelf since late April. He began a rehab assignment in the minors June 25, during which he gave up two earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out five batters across four innings. Now fully recovered, the 35-year-old will likely claim a middle-relief role in Cleveland's bullpen, pushing out Doug Nikhazy.